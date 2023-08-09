Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,578,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,251. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

