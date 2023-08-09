Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OXY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,281,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,789,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

