Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after buying an additional 283,790 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 2,072,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.