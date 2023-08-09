PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.44. 5,017,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average is $183.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

