Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) PT Raised to $21.00 at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 518,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

