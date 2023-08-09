Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perion Network

Perion Network Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Perion Network by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 1,216,637 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Perion Network by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after buying an additional 420,580 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Perion Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,959,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,084,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,390,000 after buying an additional 133,242 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Perion Network by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 708,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.