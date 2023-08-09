PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 3758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,358 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,097,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1,160,571.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 243,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 966.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 234,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 496,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 199,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $552.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

