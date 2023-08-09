PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 98,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

