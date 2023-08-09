Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

