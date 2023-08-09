Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.75

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.75 and last traded at $113.75, with a volume of 2491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

