Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.81. 351,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,151. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

