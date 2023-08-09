Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. 207,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,161. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

