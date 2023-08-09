PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PHX Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 164,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,631. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 49.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

