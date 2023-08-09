Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 1,300 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Trade Desk by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 568.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

