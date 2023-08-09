Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 210 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $131.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $163.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

