Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 65 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,238 shares of company stock worth $28,988,540 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $232.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

