Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

