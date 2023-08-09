PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PZC remained flat at $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

