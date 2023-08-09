PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
PFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 18,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $8.42.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
