PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

PFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 18,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

