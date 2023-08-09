PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

