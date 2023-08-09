PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $360,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

