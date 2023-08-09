PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PNI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,611. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

