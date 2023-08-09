PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

RCS opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

