PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
RCS opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
