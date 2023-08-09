Piper Sandler Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $22.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.26.

RIVN stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,307,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,465,117. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

