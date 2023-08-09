Piper Sandler Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $80.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COIN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. 8,963,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,506,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.72. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.95) EPS. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,715,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,383,184. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

