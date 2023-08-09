Piper Sandler Trims Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Target Price to $23.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,416,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 838.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 133,771 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 733,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 654,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

