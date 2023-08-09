Pivotal Research Increases Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $92.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s current price.

FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Formula One Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 268,910 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Formula One Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

