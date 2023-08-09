Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.25 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Playtika updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Playtika Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,796. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Get Playtika alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PLTK. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $2,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,610,506 shares in the company, valued at $985,866,488.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 140,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Playtika by 93.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 693,963 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 437.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 80,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Playtika by 811.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 671,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.