PostNL Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.
PostNL Stock Performance
PostNL stock remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. PostNL has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ING Group upgraded PostNL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
About PostNL
PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.
Featured Articles
