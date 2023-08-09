PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PowerFleet

PowerFleet Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. 51,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,136. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. PowerFleet had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. On average, analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 50.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,830 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,106,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 975,236 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its position in PowerFleet by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 328,024 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,182 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.