PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ PWFL traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,313. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. PowerFleet had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 14,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

