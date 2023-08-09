PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 204.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,132. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

