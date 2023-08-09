Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $7.67 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 161.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.4% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

V traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.76. 4,051,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.86. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $446.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

