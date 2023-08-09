Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Sells 90,000 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Tennant comprises 0.5% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned 0.05% of Tennant worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,966,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,793,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tennant by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tennant has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,944.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.