Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.48. 144,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,969. Primerica has a 1 year low of $120.18 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.78.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

