Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $241.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Primis Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primis Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

