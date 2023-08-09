Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Position Lifted by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,658 shares during the period. Primo Water comprises 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 1.42% of Primo Water worth $34,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Primo Water by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

PRMW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,423. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

