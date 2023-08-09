Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Primoris Services Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of PRIM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 619,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,256. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,261,295 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 815,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Primoris Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

