Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys Shares of 500 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.26.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.44. 158,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,596. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,620 shares of company stock worth $18,719,447. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.