Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $648,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,119. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

