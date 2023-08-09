Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $257,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

TSLA traded down $5.46 on Wednesday, reaching $244.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,115,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,049,188. The stock has a market cap of $775.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.