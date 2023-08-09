Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRVA

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $481,780.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,673,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,584,270.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $296,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,661,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,373,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $481,780.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,673,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,584,270.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,054 shares of company stock valued at $13,153,849. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.