ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 62,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,427.27% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 million. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

