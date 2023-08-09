Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Announces Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLX

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.