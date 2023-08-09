Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 438.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 985,147 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 1,816.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 183,968 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $220,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
