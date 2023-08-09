Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,810 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.45% of Boise Cascade worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $109.21. 290,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $112.29.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

