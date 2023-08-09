Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 1.33% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.50.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

