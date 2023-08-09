Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $219.82 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,503 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.11% of Salesforce worth $219,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,743 shares of company stock worth $236,855,509. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.86. 7,822,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,000. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a PE ratio of 542.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day moving average of $196.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

