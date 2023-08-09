Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $37.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.21% of Vail Resorts worth $37,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 875.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

Shares of MTN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $231.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

