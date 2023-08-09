Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $15,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.2 %

GWRE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. 388,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,778. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

